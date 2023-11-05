ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beacon Behavioral Health has been unwavering in its mission: “to provide unsurpassed patient care in a compassionate, cost-effective, and ethical manner.” The organization’s commitment to mental health and wellness has never wavered since its establishment in 1998, making it a cornerstone of Beacon’s legacy.

Beacon’s extensive and comprehensive programs extend across seven outpatient locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Metairie, Slidell, Hammond, Bogalusa, Alexandria, and Opelousas. Additionally, Beacon’s reach extends to five hospitals in New Orleans, Westbank, Lacombe, Bunkie, and Lutcher.

Central to Beacon’s approach is the belief that their success is intrinsically tied to the extent to which they aid others. Beacon’s multidisciplinary team employs a holistic strategy, encompassing a wide spectrum of assistance to address factors contributing to clients’ mental health challenges. This includes managing behavioral disturbances and psychiatric disorders, identifying and securing available community resources for primary needs such as housing, food, and clothing, and helping clients navigate the complexities of medication compliance.

Beacon Behavioral Health’s standout offering is its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). The IOP serves as a structured and therapeutic environment where clients receive cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychoeducation, psychodrama, solution-based therapy, and dialectical behavioral therapy techniques. It involves individual medication management sessions with a psychiatrist and/or psychiatric nurse practitioner, offering a comprehensive approach for individuals 18 years and older.

Key aspects of the IOP include:

Program availability 3-5 days a week, featuring three therapeutic group sessions each day.

A complete psychiatric assessment.

Medication management.

Individualized treatment planning.

Provision of lunch and light snacks.

Transportation assistance.

Free confidential pre-admission assessment.

Approval by most major insurances, Medicaid, and Medicare.

Addressing the unique needs of individuals with co-occurring substance use issues and mental health conditions is a focus of Beacon’s co-occurring programming within the IOP. Their treatment approach emphasizes the attainment of cognitive and behavioral skills necessary to manage symptoms, achieve and maintain successful recovery, and manage relapse effectively. Clients are also educated about the factors contributing to their condition, and Beacon offers comprehensive drug and alcohol education.

Why therapy is for everyone

Beacon Healing and Wellness Outpatient Services extends further support by providing counseling services for individuals, couples, and families in private and group settings. Their clinical staff tailors individualized counseling plans to meet specific needs, often using a combination of interventions and modalities to provide the most effective treatment possible. Beacon’s approach offers flexibility to engage in adjunctive therapies alongside more focused interventions.

As part of their commitment to comprehensive care, Beacon offers psychiatric evaluation and medication management services. This approach, combining psychotherapy and medication, has proven effective in treating various disorders. Their team collaborates with other healthcare providers involved in patient care, fostering a patient-centric approach.

Additionally, Beacon Health and Wellness offers psychological testing and evaluations, which can be beneficial in several situations, such as identifying specific learning disorders, addressing behavioral concerns, and investigating conditions like ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and personality disorders.

Recognizing the evolving healthcare landscape, Beacon Behavioral Health has introduced telehealth services through Beacon Healing and Wellness. These services offer individuals the opportunity to receive therapy, medication management, clinical intake assessments, psychiatric evaluations, and more through video sessions, bringing care directly to the patient’s environment. Telepsychiatry ensures diagnostic accuracy, treatment effectiveness, quality of care, and patient confidentiality that’s equivalent to in-person care.

As part of their extensive services, Beacon Behavioral Health includes Beacon Behavioral – Bunkie, a 24-bed psychiatric hospital serving adults aged 18 and older. This specialized facility provides daily sessions with a psychiatrist or mental health nurse practitioner, medication management, individual assessments and counseling, social service therapy groups, and a focus on discharge planning to aid patients in their journey to wellness.

The dedication to mental health and wellness at Beacon Behavioral Health reflects the organization’s core values. The focus on patient care, accessibility, and comprehensive services resonates deeply in their mission statement: “A Guiding Light Towards a Brighter Tomorrow.”

In a world where mental health and well-being are paramount, Beacon Behavioral Health shines as a beacon of hope and support, illuminating the path to a brighter tomorrow for all those in need.

