BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Civil Rights attorney, Alfreda Tillman Bester, appeared on Fox 44 First Edition to discuss abortion in Louisiana.

The attorney said the current abortion ban in the state is an extremist takeover of female bodies.

“We have to fight back, because women need to be able to make decisions based on their own circumstances and what they have considered based on their own beliefs, their conversations with their physicians and their families, said Bester.

Abortion providers filed a suit arguing the state’s trigger laws are too vague, and a judge issued a temporary restraining order.

The judge in New Orleans did not extend the order last week. The judge said the case should be decided in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said if anyone in Louisiana has an abortion they are breaking the law.