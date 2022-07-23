BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After weeks of battling Louisiana’s summertime temperatures, the sun may seem more foe than friend.

But some medical experts are in agreement with an ancient Hebrew proverb that states, “It is good for the eyes to see the sun.”

According to WebMD, small amounts of sun can be good for the body.

The surprising benefits of sunlight

Exposure to a balanced amount of sunlight can provide the following benefits:

Increase your Vitamin D Levels

The sun’s UV rays trigger the body’s ability to make Vitamin D, which is a critical component in ensuring the health of bones, blood cells, and the immune system. The important vitamin also helps with the intake and utilization of calcium and phosphorus.

Help you sleep better at night

Interestingly, some experts believe that being in the sun for a balanced amount of time during the morning can help a person sleep better at night. WebMD explains, “Your eyes need light to help set your body’s internal clock. Early morning sunlight in particular seems to help people get to sleep at night. This may be more important as you age because your eyes are less able to take in light, and you’re more likely to have problems going to sleep.”

Assist in shedding extra weight

Some scientists believe morning sunlight can help with weight control. According to a National Public Radio article, researchers at Northwestern University had 54 adults wear wrist monitors that tracked their exposure to light and sleep patterns for one week. Kathryn Reid, the research associate professor who led the study said, “We found that the earlier this light exposure occurred during the day, the lower individuals’ body mass index.”

In other words, exposure to light seems to play a role in regulating metabolism, and those who want to harness this effect of sunlight should seek morning light between 8 a.m. and noon, for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Keep you calm and positive

Leaving the house to get some fresh air and sunlight can have a great impact on our mood and overall health.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “Studies also show that being outside in nature is relaxing, reducing our stress, cortisol levels, muscle tension and heart rates – all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular disease.”

Sunlight in particular can increase the brain’s release of a chemical called serotonin, which gives us more energy and helps to keep us calm, positive, and focused. WebMD says, “Doctors sometimes treat seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and other types of depression linked to low levels of serotonin with natural or artificial light. “

How much is too much sunlight?

While a number of health experts agree that exposure to sunlight can have positive effects on the body, how much is too much sun?

Since everyone’s skin and health backgrounds are different, it’s best to consult with a personal doctor who knows your case history.

Healthline advises, “Some dermatologists believe that, as long as you don’t have complications with usual sun exposure, you can sunbathe without sunscreen up to 20 minutes each day. To reduce the risk of sunburn, it may be best to stick to 5 to 10 minutes.”

In addition to this, one research study recorded in the National Library of Medicine revealed that even though it’s difficult to know how strong UV light is due to the fact that we can’t see or feel it, we do know that, “the higher in the sky the sun is, the stronger the UVB radiation on Earth. This is both true in terms of the sun’s position over the course of the day – it’s highest at midday – and in terms of geographical location.”

The importance of taking precautions

The study added, “Intensive and frequent sunbathing can be too much for your skin to handle… the skin of people who are sensitive to light can’t protect itself from UV radiation for long. In very fair-skinned people, UV radiation starts becoming harmful after about 5 to 10 minutes.”

Additionally, individuals with certain autoimmune conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis may find that their symptoms worsen in exposure to direct sunlight.

This is why it’s often a good idea to consult with a personal physician before taking steps to add increased sun exposure to one’s daily activities.

In any case, whether a person’s condition allows for getting outdoors and sitting in the shade, or enjoying a little bit of sun, either activity can provide a multitude of benefits.