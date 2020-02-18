Headwear with flair: Mardi Gras “crowns” to make you stand out on the parade route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Do you really want to stand out on the parade route? How about adding some flair to your headwear?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez shows you some fabulous Mardi Gras head pieces designed by a local businesswoman! Her business is called "Crowned by Ellie."

Ellie Platt is just a girl with a hot glue gun and a dream.

"Every time I see something iconic New Orleans, I am always thinking how do I make that into a head piece," she said.

She's always loved head pieces.

"You can ask all my friends in college. Every night I would go out and wear a different head piece," Platt said.

Her love for head pieces lead her to start selling her custom made creations she calls, "crowns."

"I like to make them over the top, make them big, and make them voluptious and fabulous."

She has several different Mardi Gras designs like a Bead Tree Crown, A Crown with a Mardi Gras Ladder, A Mambo Crown, and several with mask-themes.

Ellie started selling them in Thanksgiving of 2019, and she's really excited.

"I love it, I finally have my passion that I'm bringing to life and it is rewarding to see other people feel confident and great about themselves," she said.

With these crowns, you'll feel like Mardi Gras royalty.

Prices for her "crowns" range between $36-$75. They take anywhere from ten minutes to an hour to make, a little longer if they are more elaborate.

"Crowned by Ellie" crowns are sold at seven boutiques in the New Orleans area. You can find them at: Fleurty Girl, Phina, Judy at the Rink, Sorellas, Cella's, Hickory Chicks Boutique, Jade, and Le Voyage.

If you'd like to order a "crown," contact @crownedbyellie on Instagram or Facebook.

Ellie's website is: crownedbyellie.com, and her e-mail address is: ellie@crownedbyellie.com