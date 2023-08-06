GRENTA, La. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a Harvey woman on Saturday, August 5.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO), the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Destrehan Avenue and Cimwood Drive.

Reports show that the crash involved two vehicles ,a Dodge Charger and a Nissan Sentra, that collided head-on.

As a result of the impact, multiple occupants in the Nissan Sentra sustained injuries and were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Sadly, one female occupant later succumbed to her injuries. At this time, there are no updates on the conditions of the other occupants.

There were no reported injured from occupants in the Dodge Charger.

A routine toxicology sample was taken from both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

