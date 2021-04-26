Harahan police say man and woman shot during domestic disturbance



HARAHAN, LA — The Harahan Police Department says a man and woman were shot Sunday night during a domestic disturbance and officers also fired shots.

At about 6:20 Sunday night, police say they responded to a house in the 100 block of Haroleans Street.

At the home, police say saw a man and woman, and the man had a gun pointed at the woman’s head.

Police did not indicate if they were able to speak with the man, but they say that he and officers fired shots.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

