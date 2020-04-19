Happiness 101

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans is like most schools across the country.
Closed.
Closed because of the coronavirus.
A sad place, for sure, until you bump into a really happy fellow.
He’s Professor Chuck Nichols.
He’s a psychologist.
WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says he’s happy to be a scientist who studies happiness.
He studies it.
He teaches it.
He teaches a class called the “Pursuit of Happiness”.
He teaches it to college freshmen in the fall.
Now, his classroom is the world.
Everybody, everywhere.
Everybody needs a little happiness.