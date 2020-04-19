Happiness 101

Loyola University New Orleans offers a class in how to be happy

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans is like most schools across the country.

Closed.

Closed because of the coronavirus.

A sad place, for sure, until you bump into a really happy fellow.

He’s Professor Chuck Nichols.

He’s a psychologist.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says he’s happy to be a scientist who studies happiness.

He studies it.

He teaches it.

He teaches a class called the “Pursuit of Happiness”.

He teaches it to college freshmen in the fall.

Now, his classroom is the world.

Everybody, everywhere.

Everybody needs a little happiness.