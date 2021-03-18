HAPPENING TODAY: Cardell Hayes, man previously convicted of second-degree murder, could be released from jail.

The bond hearing for the man accused of killing former Saints Star, Will Smith happens today. Will he make bail and get out of jail today?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– Cardell Hayes could be released from jail today. He is the man accused of killing former Saints star, Will Smith and shooting his wife, Raquel Smith.

This morning, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9:00 A.M., we are heading back to the courtroom and expecting the judge to finally decide if Cardell Hayes’s bond will be set, and at what price.

On March 4, we were in the courtroom when the judge postponed the hearing. She did so after hearing testimony from Will Smith’s widowed wife and the State Attorneys and from Haye’s representation.

The judge said that it’s only fair that she reviews the case before making a decision on whether or not to grant bail.

The bond hearing was supposed to be earlier this week, on Tuesday but, both prosecutors and defense attorneys asked for the hearing to be pushed back to March 18.

The reason Hayes is getting a new trial is that he was convicted with a guilty verdict by a non-unanimous jury but, the split verdict was recently overturned by the U.S Supreme Court. Meaning, Hayes must receive a new trial.

At the previous bond hearing, Hayes’s attorneys gave examples to the judge of other similar trials where bail price was set around $250,000 to $300,000, which is what they were asking Hayes’ bond to be set at or near that amount.

Also, for the new trial, Hayes will be tried for one count of manslaughter and a second count of attempted manslaughter. Instead of what he was originally convicted of; second-degree murder.