30 minutes left to get your vaccine at the Ochsner Vaccine Festival.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)– The first ever vaccination festival is still going on until 10 A.M. Tuesday morning. Through all hours of the night, residents in Jefferson Parish could drive up and get their Covid vaccine.

Not only can you get vaccinated while you’re out at “Vax Fest” but, you can watch a live concert while you wait. There are only a few hours left in the Vax Fest and lots of doses still left to give out.

Ochsner Health is administering the first dose of the Moderna shot. They started out with 6,500 doses and at this point, they are down to about 2,000 doses left.

This event will be going on at the Shrine on Airline and when it ends it will have lasted full 24 hours.

Appointments aren’t necessary to come to get your first dose, you can just show up between now and 7 A.M. this morning as a walk-up.

If you do want to sign up, go to MyOchsner.org.

You know you are probably wondering, ‘Why do a 24-hour mass vaccination site?’ Well, there was a need for those who work odd hours to be able to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine without missing work and without having to get to a doctor’s office.

If you’re looking to get vaccinated but don’t have a ride, don’t worry Uber has you covered.

Uber is providing more than 20,000 free rides to vaccination sites in the Greater New Orleans area. Let the operator know when you call to schedule your appointment.