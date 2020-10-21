‘Hap-hap-happiest Christmas’: Sam’s Club offers virtual shopping experience in ‘Griswold House’

(NEXSTAR) — Sam’s Club is giving you a chance to “Go Griswold” with its new online shopping experience based on the holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The virtual shopping tool, which debuted Wednesday, is chock full of interactive features that allow customers to pick from an array of products — from furniture to clothing to food and, of course, Christmas decor.

The retail warehouse club’s shopping experience, the result of a partnership with Warner Bros., distributor of the Chevy Chase movie, is a play on the fictional Griswold family’s home in the 1989 comedy classic, in which Murphy’s Law-themed scenarios abound.

“We’re here to celebrate the fact that even though nothing has gone to plan for 2020, and things continue to ‘go wrong,’ we can still, as Clark says, ‘have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas,'” the retailer said in a blog.

Users can choose between decorating theme options — “merry metallics” vs. “holiday splendor,” for example — as they explore items in the front yard, the entryway, the living room and the dining room. Clicking on a red button brings up product information and sound effects, including a doorbell right outside the front door. And the “Griswold House” does not require membership to enter.

“Many of you have watched this movie enough over the three decades since its release that you can quote most of it,” said the retailer, which is owned by Walmart Inc. “So, we thought we’d have some fun using a ‘place’ you know and love to show you what’s new and hot.”

There also are some film references included in the product details, such as for a ladder offered for $169.98: “To Clark, From Ellen. Thought you could use another ladder.”

Amid a continuing pandemic, more consumers are expected to head online for their holiday shopping, and an earlier start is anticipated. It may not be the usual, but it appears to be morphing into a new normal this year.

“Clark’s goal of creating perfect moments and memories for his family for it to be greatly interrupted by things outside of his control is basically the story of 2020,” the retailer said.