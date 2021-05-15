Hammond PD asking for public’s help locating alleged wallet thief

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Hammond Police Department is searching for the person seen in the attached picture.

The person in this picture is accused of stealing a wallet from a victim inside a Winn-Dixie on West Thomas St.

This incident allegedly took place on May 11 and surveillance footage is leading authorities towards a suspect.

That suspect is described as a Black female and HPD says, “the suspect left the store in a black Toyota vehicle.”

If you know who this person is or where they are located, please call Detective Corey Morse (985-277-5758, Morse_CM@hammond.org) with the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

