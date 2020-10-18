Halloween activities families can do in New Orleans!

NEW ORLEANS – A couple of weeks ago, a young resident asked Mayor Cantrell if Halloween was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – the mayor assured her, Halloween would still go on although there would be some changes.



Mayor Cantrell and The Mayor’s Office of Youth & Families created a list of events for children and families in the area to enjoy leading up to the spooky day and on Halloween!



Here are the dates/ events:

October 24th and 25th – Boo at the Zoo (Audubon Park)

October 24th and 25th – Ghosts in the Oaks (City Park)

October 27th – Candy Cruise (City Park)

October 30th – Drive-Thru Halloween Celebrations at various NORD locations

October 31st – Trick or TreatMOOR (Rosa Keller Library)



For more details on the events above, visit nola.gov/oyf/halloween2020.