HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in the case of a Hahnville shooting Sunday night. The incident left one person dead, one wounded, and another uninjured.

At about 8 p.m., a call came in reporting a vehicle blocking the road along La Highway 3127 between Taft and Hahnville where a body was reportedly lying on the ground in the middle of the street. When deputies got to the scene, they said two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigations revealed three people were leaving a gathering at the Killona Fire Station, in a 2008 gray Audi A5 belonging to 25-year-old Davin Dwight Labranch, Jr. of Westwego, when for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired between Labranch’s car and another vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says Labranch was found dead inside of the vehicle. 20-year-old Jalen Jupiter of Luling was treated on the scene, by deputies, for his injuries before being taken to the hospital, and a third man on the scene was not injured.

A search warrant was issued and detectives say they found a large sum of cash along with narcotics, inside Labranch’s car. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at jbarrette@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Citizens may also contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-903-STOP and be eligible for a cash reward.