Sunday afternoon gunfire erupted at a block party in Kenner. Police say as of their latest report no one was shot.

One person was treated for wounds from glass shards, after the car they were in was hit with gunfire.

Police are aware of this viral video and are currently investigating.

Kenner Police say the gunshots started around 4:35 pm at a non-permitted block party in the 2600 block of Acron Street.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers, (504) 822-1111.