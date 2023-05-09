CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Two Acadia Parish men were arrested after getting into a gunfight in Church Point.

According to the Church Point Police Department, officers were called to a trailer park on April 30 for a reported shooting on Ebey St. On arrival, officers found a victim who had been hit by gunfire, but had only minor injuries.

An investigation revealed an argument occurred between the two suspects, Daniel Hall II and John Guidry Jr., inside the residence. Evidence indicates that during the argument, Guidry struck Hall, took his firearm and ran outside. Evidence and witness statements indicate a gun fight broke out between John Guidry and Hall, with Guidry shooting from outside into the residence, hitting someone in the home, and Hall firing outside.

Daniel Hall II, 39 of Church Point was arrested on scene for illegal use of firearms, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana.

Daniel Hall

An arrest warrant was issued for John Guidry Jr, 43 of Branch. Guidry was later arrested on 2 counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

John Guidry Jr.

Both Guidry and Hall were booked into the Church Point Police Department and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.