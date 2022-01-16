Winter weather affects road conditions in Mississippi

Gulf Region

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Parts of Central and North Mississippi experienced snow on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Nine inches of snow fell in Leesburg off of Highway 481, and 3.5 inches of snow fell in Canton.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) encouraged drivers to use extra caution on bridges and overpasses due to ice and snow. Crews spread salt and slag in problem areas.

At one point on Sunday, MDOT reported ice on roads and bridges in 19 counties. There was at least one accident on Highway 16 in Canton. So far, no injuries have been reported.

