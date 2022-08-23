WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday.

“Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, it is believed that no one was on the vessel when the flames ignited. Expect heavy smoke in the area.”

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.