TUSCALOOSA, Ala.( WGNO) — On Monday, July 4, a building on the University of Alabama’s campus was demolished. Tutwiler Hall housed more than 50,000 women. The dorms housed the first residents in 1968.

To see the full demolition video click here.

In August, the new Tutwiler Hall is expected to open with upgrades. According to the school’s website, residents will be greeted by several new amenities including private bathrooms in each room, laundry rooms on each floor, outdoor social spaces, a fitness area, a craft room, and a large storm shelter/multipurpose room.

Click here to see the project summary.

Along with the upgrades, Julia’s Market — the beloved food service venue in the old Tutwiler Hall will move to the New Tutwiler Residence Hall.