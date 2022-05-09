PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay will mark the 42nd anniversary of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster on Monday.

On May 9, 1980, the 19,734-ton Summit Venture freighter, got lost in the fog and slammed into the bridge, tearing away a large part of the span.

Thirty-five people were killed. Most were aboard a Greyhound bus that fell into the water.

Only one person survived— Wesley MacIntire, whose truck fell onto the freighter’s deck before hitting the water below.

The bridge was demolished and the new Sunshine Skyway Bridge was finished in 1987.