Search is on for missing 9-year-old last seen swimming near Panama Beach

The Coast Guard received a report that a man had been struck in the head during the storm by a window in Leeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2021. An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on a highway and embarked the patient and took him to West Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The US Coast Guard has reported that a search is underway for a 9-year-old boy who went missing while swimming near Panama City, Fla., on Saturday.

The boy was last seen wearing green shorts when he and a 28-year-old man entered the water at approximately 6:40 p.m. Initially both were reported missing, but the man was found unresponsive by an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 7 p.m. from Bay County Sheriff’s Office personnel of two missing swimmers, a 28-year-old male and a 9-year-old boy, who were last seen entering the water at approximately 6:40 p.m.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer recovered the 28-year-old male unresponsive.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Panama City boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew to assist.

The Coast Guard is still searching for the boy alongside Bay County Sherriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.