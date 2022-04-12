PENSACOLA, Fl. (WGNO) — On Monday, the United States Coast Guard rescued three boaters and a dog on a ship near Fort McRee in Pensacola Pass, Florida.

According to USCG, a sector from Mobile watchstanders received a call from 911 dispatch at approximately 11 p.m Monday night of an aground 40-foot sailing vessel with three people aboard.

Watchstanders were able to locate the vessel’s location by using their cellphone.

The Coast Guard Station Pensacola 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew responded to the scene and the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assisted with the rescue.

The helicopter was able to rescue a teenager and deployed a rescue swimmer to the Coast Guard 29-foot RB-S before departing to re-fuel.

A Coast Guard member from the RB-S assisted with the rescue of the remaining two boaters and their dog from the aground vessel.

All three individuals and their dog were taken to the Pensacola International Airport in stable condition with no injuries.