(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued the $5,000 reward payment to an individual who assisted in the capture of Casey White.

Ivey said on Wednesday evening she had directed the state’s Finance Department to issue the $5,000 reward to the person who “provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White.”

The governor’s office said the individual has chosen to remain anonymous.

“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs. I look forward to justice being served,” Ivey stated.

Ivey said the decision to award the payment came from a recommendation by Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

As previously reported, capital murder suspect Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail with assistance from Vicky White, who was serving as the jail’s assistant director of corrections. The pair initially left Alabama on April 29, before driving through Tennessee, and eventually, Indiana.

After almost two weeks on the run together, the pair was captured by authorities in Evansville, Ind. on May 9. Casey White surrendered to police, but Vicky White died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After being apprehended, Casey White said he had planned to have a shootout with law enforcement; however, that did not come to pass. He was returned to Alabama authorities on May 10 and is now being held in a state prison.

