LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Natural disasters are a too-familiar part of life on the Gulf Coast. But so is helping your neighbor recover from them in the aftermath.
In response to the recent tornadoes that devastated Central Mississippi, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is assisting partner disaster-responding agencies by hosting an item-specific relief drive. You can donate relief supplies on Wednesday, April 5 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana regional disaster warehouse at 403 N. Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.
All donated relief supplies will be transported directly to disaster-responding agencies in Central Mississippi.
Supplies requested on behalf of disaster partners in Mississippi include the following:
- Diapers (all sizes)
- Non-perishable food items
- Paper towels
- Toilet tissue
- Personal hygiene items
- Tarps (20’ x 50’ or greater)
- Flashlights
For more information, or to donate before or after the Wednesday event, go to catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.
