TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi truck driver was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash on I-75 in Pasco County that killed a six-month-old baby and injured two young children.

The crash happened just after midnight on Thursday, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan carrying three adults and three children stopped after getting a flat tire. The two adult passengers got out of the car and attempted to flag traffic over and away from it as it continued to drive slowly down the road.

A semi truck carrying cars, driven by Aramis Ramirez, slammed into the sedan and continued down the interstate. The Florida Highway Patrol said Ramirez exited the interstate at SR-52, stopped to check the damage to his vehicle, and then continued driving. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies eventually found the truck broken down on the side of the road.

The collision killed a six-month-old girl and left eight-month-old and three-year-old boys with minor injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol release said the three children were not buckled into car seats. The sedan, a Ford Fusion, only had five seatbelts for the six occupants.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.




