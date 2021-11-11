CrimeStoppers offering $5k reward for identity of Alabama “Baby Jane Doe”

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered in the case of a murdered child in Opelika. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the little girl who has come to be known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe.

Partial skeletal remains belonging to the little girl were found at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika on Jan. 28, 2012.

According to officials, the little girl was African American and between the ages of four and seven years old at the time of her death.

Officials believe she died some time between 2010 and 2011, with a focus on the time frame of Summer or Fall in 2011.

The girl had medium length black hair styled in corn rolls. Her height, weight, and eye color cannot be determined due to the state of her remains when they discovered.

During her life, the girl likely suffered abused and malnourished, according to an anthropological assessment of her bones.

A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was recovered near the little girl’s remains, but it is unknown if it belonged to the child.

According to officials, chemical isotope testing on her bones determined the girl was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states. Additionally, officials say the investigation has revealed the girl possibly had ties to the area of Orlando, Fla.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of Baby Jane Doe should call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download the Crimestoppers P3-tips app.

More coverage on Opelika Baby Jane Doe:

Justice evades Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe; detectives determined to name her

Opelika investigators hope sharper images turn focus on “Baby Jane Doe” killer

New images: Opelika Police Department continues to investigate 2012 Jane Doe cold case

Updated forensic images released in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case