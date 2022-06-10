BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the missing boater in the Mississippi River.

Coast Guard officials said they were searching for Howard Brown, 45, who was last seen without a lifejacket on the river. They said the man went missing on the evening of Wednesday, June 8 after his boat took on water near Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said its agents were called about the missing man at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The agency said law enforcement searched for the man until dark that evening before putting a pause on the search until daylight Thursday morning.

LDWF said it will be the lead investigative agency for the boating incident and its investigators are unsure what caused the 16-foot boat to sink.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office also participated in the search for Brown.