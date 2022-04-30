NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday evening, the Coast Guard rescued an injured crewmember from a dive boat Friday evening.

According to USCG, the incident happened approximately 17 miles south of Pecan Island, Louisiana around 8:15 p.m.

Reports show that a male crewmember in his 30s, aboard the dive support vessel Ms. Kerci, reportedly sustained severe injuries to the leg.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

Shortly after, the Dolphin aircrew arrived on the scene and transferred him to emergency medical services personnel at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

According to reports, the crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

To watch the full video click HERE.