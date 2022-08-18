WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion.

Two months later and no one’s been arrested.

Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers.

None of the teens lived at the $8 million Santa Rosa Beach mansion where the party occurred.

Snapchat videos show over 200 attendees participating in impromptu boxing matches and putting on the owner’s personal items including super bowl rings.

But so far, none of the high schoolers are in handcuffs.

“We are at a point now, where we are about to start making some charges on a couple of folks. Primarily our hold up is we are waiting on subpoenas to come back from multiple different entities,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

Adkinson said subpoenas take 60 to 90 days and social media companies are not cooperative, so it takes a court order to move it forward.

He said it is important for the victims to know they can’t charge every person there, but they are charging the teens that stole, damaged property and arranged the party.



“If they drove from Panama City Beach or Fort Walton Beach, which a lot of them did, they would not have known that someone broke in, advertised the party a week in advance, then broke in that night, so obviously there is something going on there and we are trying to get to the bottom of it,” Adkinson said.

Adkinson said they’ve identified about 100 hundred of the kids so far, but it’s been difficult to determine who is responsible for what.

Facebook users have accused the sheriff’s daughter of being at the party but he said those are rumors. He said that is not true.



“That is absolutely ludicrous and I think that’s a perfect example of, as an elected official, somebody getting online and making up stories as they want to. Obviously, it’s unfair to our family as well too and at the end of the day you can’t deal with some people’s hearts,” Adkinson said.

Adkinson said since the party was advertised across three counties a majority of the teens had no idea the home was being broken into.

“We are not just going to, for the sake of good publicity, arrest everybody we can find,” Adkinson said. “That’s not appropriate, it’s not professional. We are going to charge those people that we can prove have committed a crime and we have a number of them.”

The teens that are charged will be facing trespassing and burglary charges.