Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BILOXI, Miss. (WGNO) — Three people are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi late Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a burglary in the 10291 block Merlin Lane in Gulfport around 10:15 p.m.

Officers say they arrested two suspects at the scene. A third suspect was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details regarding the incident were unavailable. The incident remains under investigation by the MBI.

