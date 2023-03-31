SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday, March 31.

They will visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation from the tornadoes on March 24.

Rolling Fork was hit by an EF4 tornado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The storm destroyed roughly 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork and Silver City.

Hundreds of additional structures were badly damaged. The death toll in Mississippi stood at 21, based on deaths confirmed by coroners.

Biden is expected to announce that the federal government will cover the total cost of the state’s emergency measures for the next 30 days, including overtime for first responders and debris cleanup.

The White House approved Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance for counties affected by the tornadoes and severe weather. The governor said on Thursday that he plans to meet with President Biden during his trip to Mississippi.

Biden is also expected to be joined by U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

Individual assistance is available to residents in those four counties and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey who sustained losses during the March 24 severe weather can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.