OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A heated doubleheader Friday between Opelika varsity baseball and Stanhope Elmore has administrators from both schools discussing modifications to game three on Saturday in Opelika.

“Opelika High School administrators have talked with Stanhope Elmore administrators, and we are taking appropriate measures for a safe game environment today. Parking will not be allowed along the outfield fence,” said Opelika City Schools spokesperson Becky Brown.

The modification comes as a few Stanhope Elmore’s parents posted on social media claiming some Opelika fans were allegedly using racial slurs as they sat in the outfield. Brown says the reports have been shared with Opelika City School administrators, who are working with Stanhope administrators to address the claims.

The winner of the series advances in the state’s Class 6A playoffs. Stanhope Elmore, the No. 2 seed out of AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5, travels to Opelika, Area 4’s No. 1 seed, for the first round.

The two teams played a doubleheader at Opelika on Friday. The series is tied up with Game 3 happening at Opelika Saturday afternoon.