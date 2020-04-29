Gulf of Mexico Greater Amberjack Recreational Fishing Season Re-Opens on May 1

NOAA Fisheries reminds recreational fishermen that the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack recreational fishing season re-opens at 12:01 a.m., local time, on May 1, 2020.
What this means:
- Preliminary landings indicate the recreational greater amberjack quota has not been met or projected to be met allowing the recreational fishing season to re-open after the seasonal closure of November 1 through April 30.
- Therefore, the greater amberjack recreational sector will reopen on May 1, 2020.
- The recreational fishing season for greater amberjack will close for the remainder of the fishing year during its second seasonal closure of June 1 through July 31.
- The 2020/2021 recreational greater amberjack fishing year will start on August 1, 2020.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the current greater amberjack recreational management measures?
- Fishing Year: August 1 – July 31
- Seasonal Closure: November 1 – April 30 and June 1 – July 31
- Minimum Size Limit: 34-inch fork length
- Accountability Measures: inseason closure and payback of any overage of the annual catch limitBag Limit: 1 fish per person
- 2019/2020 annual catch limit: 1,309,620 lbs whole weight
- 2019/2020 annual catch target: 1,086,985 lbs whole weight