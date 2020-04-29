Gulf of Mexico Greater Amberjack Recreational Fishing Season Re-Opens on May 1

NOAA Fisheries reminds recreational fishermen that the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack recreational fishing season re-opens at 12:01 a.m., local time, on May 1, 2020.

What this means:

  • Preliminary landings indicate the recreational greater amberjack quota has not been met or projected to be met allowing the recreational fishing season to re-open after the seasonal closure of November 1 through April 30.
  • Therefore, the greater amberjack recreational sector will reopen on May 1, 2020.
  • The recreational fishing season for greater amberjack will close for the remainder of the fishing year during its second seasonal closure of June 1 through July 31.
  • The 2020/2021 recreational greater amberjack fishing year will start on August 1, 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the current greater amberjack recreational management measures?
  • Fishing Year: August 1 – July 31
  • Seasonal Closure: November 1 – April 30 and June 1 – July 31
  • Minimum Size Limit: 34-inch fork length
  • Accountability Measures: inseason closure and payback of any overage of the annual catch limitBag Limit: 1 fish per person
  • 2019/2020 annual catch limit: 1,309,620 lbs whole weight
  • 2019/2020 annual catch target: 1,086,985 lbs whole weight

