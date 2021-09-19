GSU drops road tilt against Houston

By: Brian Howard/Grambling Tiger Athletics

HOUSTON — The Grambling State University football team continued to struggle offensively as Houston started slow before pulling away for a 45-0 victory on Saturday night at TDECU Stadium.

Houston (2-1) took advantage of a short field after an Aldon Clark fumble and marched 47 yards in six plays as Nathaniel Dell caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ike Ogbogu, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 15 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Grambling State (1-2) finished with 102 total yards and three first downs. The Tigers registered 53 rushing yards and 49 passing yards.

Grambling State fell to 0-3 all-time against Houston.

Grambling State steps into Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on Saturday with the annual trip to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas as the Tigers meet Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic.