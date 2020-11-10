“Grub for Good” Campaign at Keesler Federal Credit Union

“Join Keesler Federal [in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank] in a Grub for Good campaign to fill a bus with food to combat hunger in Louisiana. In a state known for food, we can make a difference in the lives of many! Every donation you make will be entered into a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card to local restaurants.” – Keesler Federal Credit Union

Non-perishable food can be dropped off at any Louisiana Keesler Federal Credit Union location through Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Click here for more information about the Keesler Federal Credit Union.