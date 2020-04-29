Growing contention among Louisiana lawmakers on when legislative session should resume

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There is a growing contention among Louisiana lawmakers about when the 2020 legislative session should resume.

The legislature’s leadership plans to resume May 4th, but some members are pushing back.

“Our position is we should only go back for critical matters,” said District 2 Rep. Sam Jenkins.

Representative Jenkins, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, along with District 7 Senator Troy Carter and District 4 Senator James Harris are urging legislative leaders to hold off on resuming the session until May 15th.

The letter, addressed to Gov. John Bel Edwards, as well as the House Speaker and Senate President, saying in part “It could be a devastating blow to the strides made and to the safety of our residents, our staff, and members if we returned to business as usually prematurely.”

Some local legislative members think the session should resume on the 4th.

“I think we need to be down there, and we need to be down there right now,” said District 36 Senator Robert Mills. “I’m pushing as hard as I can to get us there to try to get as much of the very important things enacted that we’ve got to do.”

District 39 Senator Greg Tarver agrees with Sen. Mills, saying May 15th is not a magical date.

“You know, our virus is not going to go to the moon on May 15th,” Sen. Tarver said. “It’s going to still be here, so we’ll have to be prepared for it, and we have to work harder to keep our distance, and we need to respect what the rules are, and wear our masks all the time.”

But Representative Jenkins says it sends a mixed signal to the consituents.

“If we’re going to ask our citizens to stay home, and our businesses to remain shut down, we just think we need to also lead by example,” Rep. Jenkins said, “and try to come in after the Governor’s stay at home order which was extended through May 15th.