Group of friends deliver gas to those in need

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — During a recent Governor John Bel Edwards’ press briefing, he and Congressman Troy Carter called on community members to take care of each other during this time and that’s just what Lane Roberson and his group of friends are doing.

While many people are still getting back on their feet following Hurricane Ida, Roberson has been waiting in long gas lines for those who cannot. Roberson said watching people line up outside of gas stations for hours inspired him to help.

“They could be taking care of their kids right now,” said Roberson.

Now he and his friends are filling up a 300-gallon tank with gas and making house calls for those who can’t get to the pumps, he said the response to their service has been overwhelming.

“A load a day of gas cans is what I was expecting the most to be, 20 gas cans in the back of my truck, and I help a couple of old people or a couple [of] disabled people,” said Roberson.

Roberson said their phones haven’t stopped ringing since posting about their services on Facebook.

“I don’t think my phone has ever had 100 notifications in a text message,” said Roberson.

This act of kindness is costly and while the team does charge for their gallons, the profit only covers the cost of their travels.

“We’re all young and we want to help but not every one of us can fork out 800 dollars to fill up a tank,” said Roberson.

Still, they are doing what they can and Roberson said he hopes this restores a little faith in the younger generation.

“A lot of people also think that good people are gone, that it’s just died out, that everybody is out to get somebody… if I can’t help everybody that I want to, hopefully, it’ll show that there are still good people,” said Roberson.

Roberson and his team will be delivering gas in the Livingston area until there’s no longer a need.