Gris Gris restaurant gives 600 free hot meals to first responders

NEW ORLEANS-- A local restaurant in the Lower Garden District realized that it couldn't run on take out alone, and didn't want their food to go to waste.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez show you how Gris Gris is helping out first responders in a big way!

Gris Gris Restaurant is giving back to the heroes of our city.

"We made the decision to feed first responders. Let's give the folks on the front line a good meal," Executive Chef Eric Cook said.

Firefighters, EMS, Nurses, Doctors, and Police Officers all got free takeout food courtesy of Chef Eric Cook and his crew. About 600 meals were prepared for the first responders today.

"Very much appreciated. We can't thank them enough. Makes me feel that someone remembers we are taking care of the sick people, putting ourselves at risk, trying to take care of everyone who's sick," Sarah Wells and Stephanie Rehmann, Nurses at University Medical Center said.

"We don't want this food to go to wasted, so we are taking advantage of this situation and feeding as many people as we can," Cook said.

Gris Gris is known for being a neighborhood restaurant that takes care of its neighbors.

"We're just doing our part. This was an easy decision because we are so close to our first responders. For us, it is doing what we can do," Cook said.

Gris Gris says that they will give the rest of its uncooked food like eggs, milk, butter, and produce to the fire stations and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Gris Gris will re-open as soon as the city gives the A-OK to do so.