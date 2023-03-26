GRENTA, La (WGNO) — Crowds came out in hundreds to celebrate Gretna’s Italian-Irish parade Sunday (March 26th).
The parade started at the corner of Burmaster and Franklin streets and ended at Fourth street and Huey P. Long avenue.
Paradegoers received special throws like cabbage, carrots bananas, brussel sprouts, garlic and so much more!
The parade closes the end of the St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph celebrations this month.
