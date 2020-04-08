Gretna City Council meeting going online to keep residents informed

The threat of COVID-19 isn’t just hitting the city of New Orleans hard, but its outer areas too.

With social distancing requirements the City of Gretna is taking their city council meeting today, April 8, 2020, online.

At 5:30 PM the public may watch the meeting online on Zoom. Using this link: https://zcu.io/vQTB residents can get into the meeting and find more information about what’s on the agenda.

This is a way for people who live in the area to ask questions and give comments with out having to be there in person. To submit comments during the meeting by email to GretnaComments@gretnala.com or by texting comments to 504-352-3865.

For more information about what’s going on in Gretna you can monitor their websitewww.GretnaLA.com and the Facebook page –

www.facebook.com/CityOfGretna for updated information.

For all other questions, please contact Gretna City Hall at 504-363-1500