Greater New Orleans, Inc and gener8tor Announce Emergency Response Program for Musicians

NEW ORLEANS – Greater New Orleans, Inc, in partnership with gener8tor announced today a new initiative supporting New Orleans musicians affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Under the New Orleans Emergency Response Program musicians will have access to a free, three-day webinar series designed to identify and leverage critical resources in order to weather this ongoing public health crisis.

As a part of the program, participants will be provided with daily webinars featuring experts in the following areas:

Music administration; PRO’s, Sound Exchange, and Harry Fox Agency;

Employment law experts to help navigate unemployment applications and benefits;

Taking your business online;

Navigating and Utilizing TikTok;

Mental health and wellness resources for artists; and

A Listening Session with a national industry professional.

Free one-on-one consultations will also be available for participants to ask specific questions about various federal, state, local and private programs (loans/grants/deferrals/law changes).

Interested musicians may visit www.gener8tor.com/emergency-response-program/new-orleans to register. The registration deadline is Wednesday, May 6th at 10:59 AM CT, and the program will kick off on Wednesday, May 6th. The program will run from May 6th through May 8th. All New Orleans-based musicians are welcome to apply.

“Over the past year, we have made revamping the business of the New Orleans music industry a priority for economic development, and during the COVID crisis, we cannot renege on our commitment to support a vibrant ecosystem for our local musicians. Our partnership with gener8tor is a smart and innovative way to help musicians get targeted support from industry experts. We look forward to building on this partnership,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO at Greater New Orleans, Inc.

“We have seen firsthand the impact that musicians have on a community, and we hope to call on our network of mentors, investors and partners to support artists through this new Emergency Response Program,” said Joe Kirgues, gener8tor Co-Founder.