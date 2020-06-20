Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance puts out #PutHousingFirst Candidate Scorecard

NEW ORLEANS – Early voting began today for the July 11th Presidential Preference and Municipal Primary Election in Louisiana. The local ballot includes a Judgeship for 1st City Court. The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance (GNOHA) says that they take a specific interest in this race because this judge will preside over evictions court. GNOHA continues to highlight the need for federal, state, and local funding for rental assistance to keep people in their homes and prevent evictions.

According to the GNOHA, they do not officially endorse any political candidates, but they say that the #PutHousingFirst Scorecard is a reliable indicator of a candidate’s concern, or lackthereof, about affordable housing.

Election Day is Saturday, July 11th, 2020.