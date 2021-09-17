Greater New Orleans Foundation, Gayle Benson announce more than $1M in Ida relief grants

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A donation of more than $1 million will go to New Orleans-area non-profits assisting in Hurricane Ida response.

On Friday, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and Mrs. Gayle Benson announced $1,117,000 in grant funding to organizations on the frontlines of disaster recovery. GNOF adds that $466,000 in matching funds were provided by Benson along with $150,000 by the Dick J. Guidry Fund.

Nearly $1.8 million in Hurricane Ida relief has been distributed to the community in three rounds through the Disaster Response & Restoration Fund. This includes donations from more than 1,110 people who have collectively raised over $4 million.

The foundation adds that funding from the Dick J. Guidry Fund was granted to support nonprofits in South Lafourche.

More than 25 grants ranging from $2,000 – $125,000 have been issued to the following organizations:

United Houma Foundation

First Peoples Conservation Council of LA

Helio Foundation

Bless Your Heart

Catholic Community Center of Galliano

Hache Grant Association

Project Hope

Together Louisiana

Coastal Communities Consulting

Hands On New Orleans

SBP

Bayou Country Animal Foundation

Giving Hope

Rebuilding Together New Orleans

Nola Tree Project

Culture Aid NOLA

New Wine Chrisitan Fellowship

Our Daily Bread Foodbank of Tangipahoa Parish

Familias Unidas en Accion

Forward Together New Orleans

Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry

Mary Queen of Vietnam CDC

Committee for a Better New Orleans

Level Up Campaign

El Pueble NOLA — NOLA Village

Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans

Operation Restoration

In a statement announcing the funding, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Andy Kopplin said:

“Having just spent time with our nonprofit partners on the ground in our region’s most-impacted communities, I can say first-hand that these grants will be put to good use. The devastation from the storm has left entire communities in need and thanks to generous donors, our region will be in a better position to build back.”