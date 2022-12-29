LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding $150 million in grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project.

Congressman Clay Higgins announced on Thursday that after a long battle, the funding was finally coming through. “Since coming to Congress, my office has worked with our local, state, and federal partners to build consensus and advance the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project,” said Congressman Higgins. “Completion of a new bridge is a critical infrastructure priority for the Louisiana delegation. Replacement efforts are moving forward, and this Mega Grant provides the State with significant federal funding. We are building a new bridge at I-10 in Lake Charles.”

Congressman Higgins and members of the Louisiana delegation sent a letter back in May, urging approval of the State’s application for funding. Higgins delivered a follow-up communication in July, as well as continuing to advocate for the project in back-channel communications with DOT.