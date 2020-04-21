Grand Isle’s updated curfew & checkpoint now in effect

GRAND ISLE, La. – Property owners who are not official residents of Grand Isle are now able to return to the island.

Initially, police blocked off entry to Grand Isle to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They were only allowing access to those with an official Grand Isle driver’s license. Town council members voted to allow others who owned property in the area but do not have Grand Isle on their driver’s license.

As part of the amendment, the council agreed to allow limited access for nonresident property owners and their immediate families. The beaches will also have limited access, following social distancing protocols.

The city is enforcing the following guidelines:

All vehicles will be checked at Grand Isle Welcome Sign / Jefferson Parish line. One ID per vehicle.

Camp owners are allowed to enter the town; however, proper ID (property tax bill, utility bill or Entergy bill) is required to show proof of ownership.

Residents/camp owners who are expecting immediate family visits must come to check point for the GIPD to allow the immediate family to enter.

Upon entrance into Grand Isle, we are asking that you self-quarantine, leaving your home/ camp only for essentials.

Access to the beach is by foot only. NO GOLF CARTS OR SIDE BY SIDES ARE ALLOWED ON BEACH OR ROADS .

. Out of town workers will need proof of employment that they are needed at work or a copy of building permit for out of town workers.

Curfew is still in effect from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Those who do not follow rules are subject to arrest/fines up to $500.00 or transported to Jefferson Parish lock up in Gretna, Louisiana. For questions, please call the Grand Isle Police Department at 985-787-2104.