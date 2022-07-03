GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) – The Grand Isle Police Department is investigating an accident that left one person dead Saturday.

According to the police department, at 12:12 p.m. a 911 operator dispatched officers to a scene of a side-by-side cart accident, involving three people.

Grand Isle Police said one person died in the incident and another was seriously injured.

No other vehicle was involved, according to police. The identities of those involved have not been released.

No further details are available at this time but as more information comes in the story will be updated.