GRAMERCY, La – Due to the threat of severe weather, the COVID-19 testing site at Gramercy Elementary School will temporarily close on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The site will reopen on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until noon.

Anyone currently with symptoms or had symptoms in the last several days is encouraged to still get tested. The site will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.