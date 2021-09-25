Grambling State Athletics announces new COVID-19 protocols for it’s opening game next week

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The significant threat by COVID-19 and the Delta Variant there are cases rising across the state of Louisiana. Grambling’s athletics department has announced the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium’s new rules that will require all guests 12 and up will need to show proof they have received their COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative PCR / Rapid Test at least 48 hours before entry into the home opening game against Alabama A&M University.

The decision to implement the policy was made by Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics of Grambling State University with the intentions of taking measures to mitigate all health risks so fans can enjoy a safe gameday experience and the school says they can’t wait to get more people vaccinated.

One alumni of the university, Eddie Allen, says, “I think it’s a proper decision because if you remember last year the university had to shut down all of them, okay, the whole country was shut down so do we want to go back to that direction again or do we want to try and preserve and keep everything running like it should?”

We also spoke with a student who is ok with the new policies at the stadium.

“I think it will make everyone more safe and more comfortable knowing that everyone around them either isn’t positive or is vaccinated and it’s something that’s going to be mandated all over so it’s best to start at home,” says Pauline Green Williams.

Grambling State Athletics says they will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures including a gameday prescreening option to expedite entry and to ensure their experience at the Robinson Stadium is safe and enjoyable this fall.