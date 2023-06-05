GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new alarm system project has been introduced to the Grambling Council during a regular monthly council meeting.

City officials say the new source of communication, or CivicReady, is in the works to keep citizens informed.

One resident, Armanda Mitchell, says this system is very much needed in the community, especially for senior citizens.

“It would be a great benefit for the community to have different ways of notifying citizens.”

The alarm system project was introduced by Councilman John Brown Jr.

He says the goal is to provide a more efficient method of communication for any critical situation.

“We have so many single residents and elderly residents. So, we just want to make sure if an emergency happens, by any means, they choose to get a notification.”

Residents could sign up in any way they want. The free community notification system would be available via landline, text messages, emails, phone calls, and mobile apps. It would be targeted to specific areas with current issues such as water outages, council meetings, upcoming events, road closures, and more.

“I would like to be contacted by mail or phone call because, as I said, a lot of people don’t have cell phones or computers,” said Mitchell.

Brown says residents could also name a substitute to receive those notifications for them.

“These things are important. It’s just transparency keeping the citizens involved.”

Mayor Alvin Bradley says the system will have translation available for non-english speaking communities.

“It will connect with them and get them involved in what’s going on.”

Bradley says the project is currently under review and is pending approval by the council.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.