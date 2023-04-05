JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — As the Jefferson Parish School Board plans to consolidate several schools students, faculty, and staff of Grace King are not going without a fight.

Students at Grace King held a protest last week about the school board’s plans to consolidate the school, but tonight they have gathered again for a meeting to make sure that their voices were heard.

The consolidation plan comes after enrollment numbers have dwindled in the district by thousands of students. Grace King will be one of eight schools to be consolidated and students will be relocated to Bondable or Riverdale High.

One student of Grace King tells WGNO’s reporter, Amy Russo, that he is not going to any other high school and that he would not be able to receive the same opportunities elsewhere.

Those attending the meeting tonight are awaiting the the school board’s decision.

