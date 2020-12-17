Volunteers needed: Grace at the Greenlight serving up 200,000th meal to homeless

NEW ORLEANS– It is always the season of giving for the non-profit organization, Grace at the Greenlight, that provides meals to the homeless 365 days a year.

“We are grateful to be here everyday and to be a consistent operation that the homeless depends on,” Executive Director of Grace at the Greenlight Sarah Parks said.

The organization also depends on others, on volunteers to be specific to help them successfully service the community especially at this time of year.

“We definitely need more volunteers over the holidays over the next few weeks,” she said.

The volunteers will help serve breakfast to the homeless from 6:20 to 7:15 every morning, and they will be doing a variety of things.

“Helping to prepare the food, pack the food, and assemble plates and bags of food, water, and all the essentials,” Parks said.

All of the volunteer’s hard work goes a long way. Grace at the Greenlight is proud of how much they’ve accomplished.

“We are actually approaching 200,000 meals served by the end of 2020. This is a huge milestone in our six years of operation. 200,000 meals to the unsheltered homeless population,” she said.

They partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and local restaurants to provide the meals.

They are in need of volunteers to serve breakfast daily at The Living Witness Church on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in Central City.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up on at handsonneworleans.org and search for Grace at the Greenlight.